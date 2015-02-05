SEOUL Feb 5 The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son on Thursday restarted the sale of a 13 percent stake in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd worth about $1 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Chung Mong-koo, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group and Chung Eui-sun, his son, are offering a combined 13.4 percent stake in Hyundai Glovis at 227,500 won to 232,500 won per share, a discount of 1.9 to 4 percent from Thursday's closing price, the term sheet said.

Last month, a similar sale priced at 264,000 won to 277,500 won per share was scrapped after failing to generate sufficient interest from local institutional investors. ($1 = 1,090.2600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Hyunjoo Jin and Elzio Barreto Jr.; Editing by Tony Munroe)