SEOUL Jan 12 The chairman and vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co are seeking to raise about $1.25 billion by selling about 5 million shares in the automaker's logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis, a source familiar with the matter said.

Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sell some 1.8 million shares Hyundai Glovis, while Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun is seeking to sell 3.2 million shares, the source said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Hyunjoo Jin)