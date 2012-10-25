SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Motor expects the global auto market to grow 3.6 percent next year, helped by gains in the United States and China, but it will be slower compared with this year's 5.1 percent rise.

The Europe auto market will continue to shrink next year, but by a lesser extent, Lee Won-hee, CFO of Hyundai Motor, said at an earnings conference call.

He also said the company benefited from a diplomatic row between China and Japan, which would help the automaker achieve higher-than-expected sales this year in China. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)