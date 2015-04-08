SEOUL, April 8 South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel said on Wednesday it has decided to acquire sister company Hyundai Hysco on July 1 "to enhance management efficiency".

Hyundai Steel said in a regulatory filing it plans to offer 0.8577607 of its shares for every stock in Hyundai Hysco, which operates overseas steel service centres that supply to automakers like Hyundai Motor.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)