UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit will increase the prices of all its models by up to 5,000 rupees ($93) from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement, citing a rise in input costs.
The price increase by Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker, comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki and other major manufacturers raised prices this month due to rising costs, despite a slowdown in the country's car market. ($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources