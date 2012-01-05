NEW DELHI Jan 5 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, India's second-largest carmaker by sales, expects single-digit growth for the Indian car market in 2012, a senior official said on Thursday.

Car sales in the country could see some recovery in the second half of 2012, Arvind Saxena, director for sales and marketing at Hyundai India told reporters at an industry event.

India's car sales, which grew 30 percent in the year that ended in March 2011, are expected to be flat in the current financial year, an industry body said last month, as high interest rates and rising input costs bite. (Reporting by Henry Foy & Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)