Feb 1 Hyundai Motor Co's India unit, the country's second biggest carmaker, said it raised vehicle prices by up to 20,878 rupees ($390) due to an increase in input costs and currency fluctuations.

Many companies in India, including No.1 carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd and the local unit of General Motors Co , have hiked prices in recent months despite a slowdown in car sales, as rising costs threaten margins.

Hyundai India had also raised vehicle prices in November. ($1 = 53.1900 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)