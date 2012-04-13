SEOUL, April 13 South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank filed for an initial public offering on Friday, the Korea Exchange said, defying market concerns that it may delay the float, worth up to $2 billion, due partly to investor concerns over its links to Iran.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is the biggest shareholder of the company with a 91.1 percent stake and Woori Investment & Securities is the lead manager for the deal. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)