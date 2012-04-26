U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SEOUL, April 26 Hyundai Motor said on Thursday that it expected global auto demand to grow a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent to over 77 million vehicles this year, led by the United States and China, despite the grim outlook in Europe.
Lee Won-hee, chief finiancial officer at Hyundai Motor, predicted that the U.S. auto market would top 14 million vehicles this year, up from its previous forecast of 13.3 million units, while the Chinese passenger car market is seen growing by a double-digit percentage. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.