SEOUL, April 26 Hyundai Motor said on Thursday that it expected global auto demand to grow a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent to over 77 million vehicles this year, led by the United States and China, despite the grim outlook in Europe.

Lee Won-hee, chief finiancial officer at Hyundai Motor, predicted that the U.S. auto market would top 14 million vehicles this year, up from its previous forecast of 13.3 million units, while the Chinese passenger car market is seen growing by a double-digit percentage. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)