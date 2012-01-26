SEOUL Jan 26 Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it aimed to boost its sales in Europe by 15.4 percent to 465,000 vehicles this year, helped by the launch of its new i30 model.

The South Korean automaker will "aggressively" boost sales in Europe and the difficult market situation offers it an opportunity to increase market share, executive vice president and CFO Lee Won-hee told an earnings conference call. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing Jonathan Hopfner)