BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SEOUL Jan 26 Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it aimed to boost its sales in Europe by 15.4 percent to 465,000 vehicles this year, helped by the launch of its new i30 model.
The South Korean automaker will "aggressively" boost sales in Europe and the difficult market situation offers it an opportunity to increase market share, executive vice president and CFO Lee Won-hee told an earnings conference call. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing Jonathan Hopfner)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.