* Strong overseas sales support growth
* Domestic market stagnating-analyst
* Hyundai shares close up 1.85 pct
SEOUL, March 2 Hyundai Motor,
South Korea's top automaker, said on Friday its February global
sales jumped 28 percent from a year earlier, fueled by brisk
overseas sales that offset a lull in sales at home.
Hyundai's U.S. sales hit a record monthly high in February,
with sales jumping 18 percent in a market that was up 16
percent, driven by the Sonata, the Elantra and the Veloster.
Hyundai did not give a breakdown on sales
figures on other markets. Despite the increase, the company
still lags rivals like Nissan Motor and Honda Motor
in U.S. sales.
Shares in Hyundai Motor closed up 1.85 percent in a wider
market that was up 0.22 percent.
"The South Korean auto market is stagnant and falling more
than expected this year. But Hyundai's exports are growing
strongly, offsetting sluggishness at the domestic market," Shin
Chung-kwan, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said.
South Korea is a captive market for Hyundai and its
affiliate Kia Motors, with the duo controlling
around 80 percent of the market.
But the domestic automotive market is expected to shrink
this year and Hyundai and Kia face tougher competition from
imports with South Korea's free-trade deals with Europe and the
United States taking effect.
Hyundai said its overseas sales rose 32.5 percent to 307,332
in February compared to 281,284 for the same month a year ago.
Domestic sales were up slightly at 53,647 compared to 49,405 a
year ago.
