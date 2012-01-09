SEOUL Jan 9 Workers at a Hyundai Motor
engine factory have suspended production there after
an employee set himself on fire to protest the company's alleged
suppression of union activities, Hyundai's labour union said on
Monday.
The incident indicates labour issues remain a potential
vulnerability for the strongly performing South Korean carmaker,
although it avoided strikes for a third year in a row last year.
The worker and union member with the surname Shin was found
in flames at the plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan at
around noon on Sunday, and is currently in critical condition at
a hospital in nearby Busan, Hyundai's union said in a statement.
"We suspended production at the engine plant after the
incident took place. The situation is serious and the suspension
could be prolonged unless the company accepts our demands
including preventing suppression of union activities from
happening again," a union official said.
A company spokesman said the move would not affect engine
production as the plant, which produces diesel engines for
Hyundai's Veracruz SUVs, was relatively small and inventory and
other plants could compensate for stoppages.
"The police are investigating the case and we are keeping an
eye on the probe," a Hyundai Motor spokesman said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)