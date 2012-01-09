* Hyundai union threatens to suspend all engine output in
Ulsan
* Union member set himself on fire to protest "suppression"
-union
SEOUL Jan 9 The labour union of Hyundai
Motor has threatened to suspend all engine output in
the company's biggest production base from Tuesday, saying an
employee set himself on fire to protest the company's alleged
"suppression" of unionised workers.
The incident indicates labour issues remain a potential
vulnerability for the strongly performing South Korean carmaker,
although it avoided strikes for a third year in a row last year.
The worker and union member with the surname Shin was found
in flames at a Hyundai engine plant in the southeastern city of
Ulsan at around noon on Sunday, and is currently in critical
condition at a hospital in nearby Busan, Hyundai's union said in
a statement.
The union said in a separate statement that a factory
manager had tried to "unfairly control" Shin after he reported
problems with engine quality to management, citing files found
on his computer.
"Hyundai's management has not abandoned its outdated labour
management policy, causing frequent conflicts with labour," the
union said.
The union warned that it would suspend engine output
throughout Hyundai's complex in Ulsan and refuse overtime and
weekend work from Tuesday should the company fail to accept
demand including preventing the repeat of incidents of alleged
suppression or excessive monitoring.
A company spokesman denied any improper conduct in the
treatment of unionised workers.
Employees at the plant where Shin worked already suspended
production after the incident.
"The police are investigating (Shin's) case and we are
keeping an eye on the probe," the spokesman said.
He said the suspension so far would not affect engine
production as the plant, which produces diesel engines for
Hyundai's Veracruz and Kia's Mohave SUVs, was relatively small
and inventory and other plants could compensate for stoppages.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)