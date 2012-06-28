UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
SEOUL, June 28 The labour union of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday that it had walked out of wage talks with management and would take steps to go on strike.
The union plans to vote on July 10 or July 11 on whether or not to go on strike unless the company offers a "positive" proposal," a union spokesman said.
Late last year, a militant labour leader took over from his moderate predecessor, who led Hyundai union without a strike for three years in a row. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.