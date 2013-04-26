SEOUL, April 26 Hyundai Motor Co and its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production after output stoppages during weekends in March and April over wages led to lost production worth nearly 1 trillion Korean won ($892.10 million).

"We have agreed to resume weekend production from next week," a company spokesman said on Friday, without elaborating.

The union again refused to work last weekend, the seventh consecutive weekend stoppage, causing production losses of 48,000 vehicles and hurting its earnings for the January to March period.

The union called on the company to make up for reduced weekend wages under a new shift system that has eliminated overnight work and cut working hours. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)