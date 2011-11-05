SEOUL Nov 5 The labour union of Hyundai Motor
, South Korea's top automaker, announced on Saturday
it has elected a militant candidate as its new leader who
narrowly beat a rival who led the union without a strike for
three consecutive years.
Moon Yong-moon will now lead labour talks with Hyundai
Motor, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate
Kia Motors , as it faces slower volume growth due to
stretched manufacturing capacity.
Moon, 46, secured a 51.52 percent support in final voting
which took place late Friday while incumbent Lee Kyung-hoon won
a 48.09 percent, failing to become the first Hyundai union
leader elected for a second-term, according to the union.
Moon has pledged to ensure a bonus equivalent to eight
months of salary, scrap a current labour law limiting the number
of full-time paid unionists and introduce a new production shift
scheme next year.
"We will launch a strike, if we think it is necessary. But
it is not like that we think a strike is a panacea," Lee
Yang-sik, the chief campaign manager for Moon, told Reuters on
Saturday.
This year marked the third consecutive year Hyundai Motor
and its union reached a wage deal without strikes.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ed Lane)