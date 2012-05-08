SEOUL May 8 Hyundai Motor, South
Korea's top automaker, and its staff labour union start annual
wage talks on Thursday, with the union calling for temporary
workers to get full-time jobs and for an end to overnight shift
work.
Eyes are on whether Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest
automaker along with Kia Motors, will manage for a
fourth consecutive year to avoid a strike during wage talks, at
a time when its inventory is low because of strong demand and
tight supply.
"We are facing a slew of labour issues this year," a top
Hyundai executive told Reuters, raising concerns about the
union leadership, which was elected late last year to replace
predecessors who had led the union without a strike for three
consecutive years.
He declined to be identified because of sensitivity of the
issue.
The labour union calls on Hyundai, the profit margin of
which is second to only Germany's BMW, to convert temporary
workers into full-timers, which the union says will increase
Hyundai's annual labour costs by about 82 billion Korean won
($72.03 million).
"This is not an excessive demand, considering Hyundai's
(strong) business performance," the union said in its newspaper.
The union said in-house subcontracted workers accounted for
24 percent of production workers as of 2008, and their monthly
wage was 78 percent of what full-time employees earn.
The Hyundai executive said "it does not make sense" to turn
all temporary workers into staff. Temporary workers were needed
to enhance labour flexibility.
"It is a tricky matter. We will seek to reach an agreement
through negotiation," he said.
He said another thorny issue was a union demand to end
overnight shift work.
The union calls for an introduction of a two-shift scheme
running from early morning to around midnight, from the current
system of day and overnight shifts, saying overnight work poses
health risks and undermines workers' quality of life.
While Hyundai sees the need to scrap overnight work, it is
concerned about a potential loss of production which it would
like to make up elsewhere.
Another union demand is a basic salary raise of 8.4 percent
or 151,696 won ($133) and bonuses equivalent to 30 percent of
Hyundai's 2011 net profit to be paid to workers. Hyundai's net
profit jumped 35 percent 8.1 trillion won last year.
Last year, Hyundai Motor and the staff labour union agreed
a 93,000 Korean won rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus
equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won payment,
and 35 company shares per employee.
($1 = 1138.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)