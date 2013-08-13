SEOUL Aug 14 Hyundai Motor Co's
45,000 union workers in South Korea may go on strike as early as
next week over unmet demands including a one-off payment of
$2.45 billion from the company's record 2012 profit and gold
medals for long-serving employees.
A year after Hyundai's costliest ever work stoppage halted
production of more than 82,000 cars worth 1.7 trillion won
($1.53 billion), the world's No. 5 automaker including its Kia
Motors Corp unit, is bracing for another blow as
workers voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to strike.
Although analysts say another prolonged strike like last
year's looks unlikely, the recurring strife is taking a toll on
the company's output, reputation and share price.
The union has staged strikes in all but four years since it
was created in 1987, making South Korea's auto industry far more
prone to industrial action than its big global rivals, the
United States, Japan and Germany.
While the U.S. "Motor City" of Detroit recently filed for
bankruptcy protection, Hyundai's production hub of Ulsan boasts
the country's highest per capita income, thanks largely to the
auto union's successful wage negotiations.
"We don't like to strike. But the company has accepted part
of our demand only after we staged strikes," union spokesman
Kwon Oh-il told Reuters.
Hyundai Motor shares have shed $1.1 billion in market value
since its wage talks collapsed on Aug. 6. The company offered to
resume wage talks this Friday, but the union had not yet decided
whether to accept.
The union's requests include performance pay equivalent to
eight times the monthly base salary, and the one-off payment
equivalent to 30 percent of the company's $8.17 billion in 2012
profit.
The union is also seeking a 56.25 gram gold medal - worth
about $2,400 at today's prices - and a bonus of two months
salary for those with at least 40 years of continuous service,
as well as 10 million won for each worker whose children opt not
to attend college. The company is already paying college tuition
fees for workers' children.
The hourly labour cost for Hyundai's domestic factories was
24,778 won ($22.26) per worker in 2012, triple the 7,711 won for
its China plant and above the 21,422 won average for its U.S.
plant, according to Daiwa Securities analyst Chung Sung-yop.
Since 2002, Hyundai workers' average annual salary has more
than doubled to 94 million Korean won ($84,400), according to
the company's regulatory filings.
SELF-INFLICTED PAIN
With an annual capacity of 1.5 million vehicles, Hyundai's
Ulsan plant, 380 km (236 miles) southeast of Seoul, has driven
the company's breakneck growth in the past decade from a seller
of cheap-and-boring cars to a global powerhouse brand making
stylish-but-affordable vehicles.
As it grew, Hyundai opted for labour peace over the risk of
disrupting manufacturing, and its union became more powerful,
according to labour experts and a Hyundai executive.
"I have to admit it is of our own making. It's been our own
choice," a Hyundai executive who is privy to details about the
labour negotiations told Reuters.
"We were a latecomer to the market and thus made it our top
priority to become a global top-five manufacturer. So we had to
prioritise production over labour issues," said the executive.
The automaker's net profit fell for a third consecutive
quarter for the April to June period, partly due to the union's
weekend production stoppages stemming from wage disputes.
Hyundai hopes that its growing overseas production, which
has already outpaced domestic output, will help it reduce its
reliance on the unionised Ulsan factory. Hyundai now assembles
43 percent of its total global output in South Korea, about half
the level in 2004, according to company data. Its U.S. plant in
Alabama is non-union.
"Hyundai sacrificed principles in labour relations to meet
its production target. They simply bought industrial peace,"
said Cho Seong-jae, a senior researcher at the Korea Labor
Institute in Seoul.
South Korea's biggest conglomerate, electronics-to-insurance
giant Samsung Group, has virtually no union
representation. Its amusement park operator Samsung Everland saw
its first union organised in 2011 with just four members.
SOFTER BLOW
Industry observers say it is difficult to predict how long a
strike, if it happens, would last, but a Deutsche Bank analyst
said chances of a prolonged work stoppage were lower this time.
"None of the items on (the) union's agenda are strong or
sensitive enough to merit that kind of action amid adverse
public opinion and media coverage," Deutsche Bank's Sanjeev Rana
said in a report last week.
The key sticking point last year was the union's request to
scrap overnight work and reduce hours. The decades-old overnight
shift system was abolished as of March.
Last year's strike was spearheaded by hardline union chief
Moon Yong-moon, whose term expires next month. Kwon declined to
comment on whether Moon will seek another term.
A lengthy strike could disrupt sales not only at home but
also exports to the United States and other countries. In the
United States, Hyundai, once a stellar performer, is losing
market share because of tight supply and ageing models such as
the Sonata and Elantra. Hyundai and Kia combined saw their
market share dip to 8.7 percent in the current year to July,
down from last year's record of 9.6 percent.
Even at home, one of Hyundai's most lucrative markets, the
firm is facing challenges as foreign brands are gaining ground
after free trade deals.
A senior Hyundai official told Reuters on Tuesday it was
expecting no market share gain next year from this year's
projected 42 percent level even as it plans to launch new
versions of the mid-sized Sonata sedan and larger Genesis.
Park Tae-ju, a professor at the Employment & Labor Training
Institute in Gyeonggi Province near Seoul and who advised
Hyundai on a new shift system, said the union had no interest in
fatally wounding the company.
"Hyundai is the goose that lays the golden egg," he said.