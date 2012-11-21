LONDON Nov 21 Hyundai Capital America (HCA), the US auto finance unit of Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (HMC), has asked banks for proposals for a new $1.2 billion three-year revolving credit.

California-based HCA is an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of HMC. It provides financing for the acquisition of Hyundai and Kia cars by US dealers and consumers through dealer floor plan arrangements, retail installment contracts, and leases.

International banks have been invited to bid on the global deal, which will mainly target North American lenders, the source added. Four to five banks are already involved in the deal another source said. HCA is hoping to complete the deal by the end of the year.

US subsidiary HCA has the same rating as parent HMC which will allow it to raise funds at a similarly competitive level.

Both companies are rated BBB+ by S&P and Baa1 by Moodys after Moody's upgraded HCA's rating from Baa2 on November 2 and revised its outlook from stable to positive.

HCA's new deal is expected to be priced at just over 100bps, banking sources said. This is in line with average drawn pricing of 116bp for BBB+ rated companies multi-year loans in the US market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

US subsidiary HCA was last in the loan market for a $150 million three-year loan in December 2010. That loan was guaranteed by parent HMC and paid an all-in spread of less than 200bp with a margin of 155bp over Libor.

On November 6, Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+), HMC's joint venture with GE Capital, issued a ¥28bn (US$348.5m) two-tranche Samurai bond which offered the tightest pricing by a Korean issuer this year.

A ¥20 billion 1.5-year tranche was priced at 45bp over Offer Side (OS) with a coupon of 77bp and an ¥8bn two-year tranche at 55bp over OS with a coupon of 87bp. The company paid less than half the spreads of its previous offering two years ago.

HMC increased quarterly net profit by 13 percent to $2 billion, Reuters reported on October 25. (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh and Kane Wu)