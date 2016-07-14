(Adds A.P. Moller-Maersk's Reuters Instrument Code
)
July 14 South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had signed a
preliminary deal to join a 2M vessel-sharing alliance of Maersk
Line and Mediterranean Shipping Co
(MSC), the world's two largest container shippers.
The deal with the "2M carriers," which would take effect in
April 2017, would enable the South Korean firm to strengthen its
service offering and achieve improved cost competitiveness, the
company said in a statement.
"The 2M carriers will benefit from a reinforced service
competency in Asia and improved network cover in the
trans-pacific area," the company said.
Joining the alliance was one of the preconditions set out in
the debt-restructuring agreement made between heavily-indebted
Hyundai Merchant Marine and its creditors.
Container lines, which transport everything from bananas to
iPhones, are struggling with the confluence of a glut of ships,
a faltering global economy and weaker consumer demand.
"In accordance with the completion of such preconditions,
the planned debt-for-equity swap by creditors will be executed
as planned," Hyundai Merchant Marine said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)