SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co Ltd (HMM) will sell a major stake in stock
brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd for 647 billion
won ($579.84 million) to a special purpose company set up by
Japan's Orix Corp, an HMM spokesman said on Friday.
Hyundai Merchant Marine will sell its entire 22.4 percent
stake in the stock brokerage to the special purpose company, HMM
said in a separate regulatory filing earlier on Friday.
The sale is part of parent Hyundai Group's attempts to sell
assets to cut debt, first announced in 2013.
($1 = 1,115.8300 won)
