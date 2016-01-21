SEOUL Jan 21 South Korean shipper Hyundai
Merchant Marine (HMM) Co Ltd said on Thursday it was
in talks with a special purpose vehicle owned by local private
equity firm Hahn & Company to possibly sell its bulk shipping
business.
Earlier on Thursday, the Korea Economic Daily reported that
HMM was considering selling its bulk shipping business to Hahn &
Company for about 600 billion won (about $497 million) citing
unnamed investment banking sources.
HMM said in a regulatory filing that although it was in
talks with the private equity firm, nothing had been decided as
yet.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)