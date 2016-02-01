SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) plans to seek another buyer for its majority stake in stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd , an HMM spokesman said on Monday.

HMM's talks to sell its entire 22.4 percent stake in the brokerage to Japan's Orix Corp for about 647 billion won ($535.83 million) fell apart late last year, the spokesman said.

The plan needs to be approved by HMM's creditor banks, the spokesman added. ($1 = 1,207.4800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)