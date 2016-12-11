TransCanada re-submits application for Keystone XL pipeline
Jan 26 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.
SEOUL Dec 11 South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Sunday it has agreed with the 2M shipping alliance to form a cooperative relationship named "2M+H Strategic Cooperation".
HMM had previously been in talks to join the vessel-sharing alliance, which includes Denmark's Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world's two largest shipping lines.
However, Maersk had said on Friday that the South Korean shipping firm was no longer being considered to become an operating partner in the alliance.
(Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to U.S. market close)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it is reducing diesel and gasoline prices at refineries, reflecting the fall in international petroleum products prices and the appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.