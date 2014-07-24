UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, July 24 South Korea's Hyundai Mobis , a unit of Hyundai Motor Co, plans to invest 4 billion crowns ($196.68 million) into a new factory in the Czech Republic to produce headlights, Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Thursday.
The Czech cabinet will meet later on Thursday to approve an investment contract with the company.
Hyundai Mobis already has operations in the central European country, supplying Hyundai Motor Co's car plant. The new factory in the eastern Ostrava region will employ more than 900 people after completion in 2016. ($1 = 20.3380 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources