SEOUL, April 16 South Korea's Hyundai Mobis
said on Tuesday it had won a $530 million order to
supply automotive lamps to U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC in
its biggest lamp deal ever.
Hyundai Mobis said in a statement the deal is its fifth lamp
supply tie-up with Chrysler and is bigger than its previous lamp
deals with BMW, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi
Motors and Subaru, in value terms.
Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor and
Kia Motors, is trying to reduce its dependence on
those sister companies and is aiming to generate 20 percent of
its revenue from overseas automakers by 2020, from around 10
percent.