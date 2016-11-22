GIMPO, South Korea Nov 22 Hyundai Motor aims to sell 100,000 Azera large sedans in South Korea next year, its domestic sales chief said on Tuesday, as South Korea's top automaker pushes to revive sales at home.

Lee Kwang-guk, an executive vice president of Hyundai Motor, was speaking at a launching event of the model in South Korea, in the first makeover of the sedan in five years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)