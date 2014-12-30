SEOUL Dec 30 Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it would build two plants in China each with a production capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

The South Korean automaker said one plant, to be located in Hebei, will start production in 2016, while the other factory in Chongqing will start in 2017. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)