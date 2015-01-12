SHANGHAI/SEOUL Jan 13 Chinese dealers are asking for an extra $805 if customers want their Hyundai Motor Co SUVs delivered within a month, a sign that capacity constraints are cutting the South Korean automaker's share of the world's biggest car market.

"There's limited supply and it's a capacity problem," said Li Liang, sales manager of a dealership in Shanghai, adding that consumers have to wait at least three months for delivery of Hyundai's new ix25 sports utility vehicle.

The delays highlight how production limitations due mainly to red tape have placed Hyundai Motor at risk of losing market share this year in a country that generates more than 20 percent of its sales, a person familiar with its Chinese operations told Reuters.

Along with affiliate Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor ranks third in China but its factories are running at full throttle, meaning it will fail to keep pace with the Chinese market's expected growth in 2015, the source said.

"Hyundai expects to underperform the Chinese market this year. There is no new factory running," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A Hyundai spokesman declined to comment on the 2015 sales outlook for China.

"There are back-orders in some models, but we are maintaining proper levels of capacity in China," the spokesman said, declining to be named.

More than two years after completing its third factory in China, Hyundai in December announced it had finally signed deals to build two more after lengthy wrangling with Beijing over where the facilities should be located. Some analysts saw this as a sign that Hyundai was easing its unofficial global moratorium on new factories, imposed in late 2011, to focus on quality over quantity.

The company says the two new plants, to begin production in 2016 and 2017, will help it and Kia maintain their market share of over 10 percent in China.

SHORT-TERM WORRIES

Globally, Hyundai and Kia have forecast sales this year to grow 2.5 percent, the slowest pace since 2003, hampered by capacity constraints and a weaker yen that is likely to give Japanese rivals an edge.

The Korean automakers will see their combined China sales grow by 4.5 percent to 1.89 million passenger vehicles this year, lagging the market's anticipated 8.3 percent growth, research firm IHS Automotive said.

Their combined market share is forecast to shrink to 9.8 percent in 2015, its lowest since 2011, IHS said.

"Hyundai has missed the timing to expand in China," Daelim University College automotive engineering Professor Kim Pil-soo said.

Dealers said some customers were cancelling orders rather than waiting months for their Hyundai ix25 to be delivered.

"We've returned deposits to some customers who placed orders but later changed their mind. There's no penalty," said Lu Bin, a sales manager at a Shanghai-based Hyundai dealership.

Disgruntled Hyundai customers need not look far for equivalent models. General Motors, Peugeot and Ford Motor also offer small SUV models in China. (Editing by Stephen Coates)