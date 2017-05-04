SEOUL May 4 South Korea's Hyundai Motor saw its China sales skid 64 percent to 35,009 vehicles in April from a year earlier amid political tension, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Affiliate Kia Motors saw China sales skid 68 percent to 16,050 vehicles, added the sources, who declined to be identified, as the numbers are not made public. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)