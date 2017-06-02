SEOUL, June 2 South Korea's Hyundai Motor saw its China sales skid 65 percent to 35,100 vehicles in May from a year earlier, Samsung Securities analyst Esther Yim said on Friday, citing company data.

This marked its third consecutive month of China sales falls in the wake of political tension between South Korea and China stemming from Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)