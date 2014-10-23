SEOUL Oct 23 Hyundai Motor is considering raising its dividend sharply and introducing an interim dividend, President Lee Won-hee said on Thursday, in an apparent bid to appease investors angered by its recent $10 billion deal to buy a Seoul property.

Lee, who is also chief financial officer, was speaking after the automaker reported its third quarter earnings. He did not elaborate.

Last month, a consortium led by Hyundai Motor bid $10 billion for a plot of land in Seoul's high-end Gangnam district to house its headquarters, more than triple the appraisal value of the property. Its shares have been falling since then.

The South Korean automaker declared a 1,950 won ($1.85) per share year-end dividend for 2013, or a total handout of 534.4 billion Korean won. ($1 = 1,055.7600 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)