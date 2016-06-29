UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 30 Hyundai Heavy Industries and its affiliate Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries offloaded their shares in automaker Hyundai Motor in a block deal worth a combined 226.1 billion won ($196 million), a spokesman for Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Thursday.
The two South Korean shipbuilders sold a total of 1,654,300 shares in Hyundai Motor at 136,700 won each, a discount of 1.65 percent from Wednesday's closing price of 139,000 won, the spokesman said.
Early this month, Hyundai Heavy Industries announced a plan to sell its non-core assets, as the shipbuilder is grappling with a global slump in trade and commodities, plus rising competition from China. ($1 = 1,153.4500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources