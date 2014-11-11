(Repeats to attach to additional alert)
SEOUL Nov 11 Hyundai Motor Co said
it would buy back 449 billion won ($413 million) worth of shares
to enhance shareholder value, sending its stock more than 5
percent higher.
The automaker plans to buy common shares worth 366.8 billion
won and preferred shares worth 82.3 billion won, it said in a
regulatory filing.
Affliate Kia Motors Corp also said it would buy
back shares worth 220.9 billion won. Its stock was up 3.5
percent in morning trade.
(1 US dollar = 1,087.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)