* Hyundai Motor to buy back 449 bln won of shares
* Kia Motors to buy back 220.9 bln won of shares
* Move comes after investors angered by property purchase
* Hyundai shares up 5.7 pct, Kia shares up 2 pct
(Add analyst comment, updates share prices )
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Nov 11 Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors unveiled share buybacks worth a
combined 670 billion won ($615 million), in an apparent bid to
appease investors angered by the sky-high price paid for
property to house new headquarters.
The move represents Hyundai's first share buyback
specifically aimed at enhancing shareholder value in nearly a
decade and Kia's first ever, and follows announcements by the
companies last month that they will consider interim dividends
for the first time.
It has also boosted hopes that other Korean conglomerates
will embark on more shareholder-friendly measures.
Seoul-listed stocks tend to trade at discounts to shares
elsewhere partly due to low dividends and investor worries about
corporate governance. The government is considering taxes on
large corporate cash piles to increase dividends and investment.
"Since Hyundai has now rolled up its sleeves, we expect it
to get on with more shareholder returns such as dividends," Kim
Yong-goo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
"This may be a turning point for shareholder policy at
Korean companies," he said.
Hyundai Motor's stock ended 5.7 percent higher but has still
lost about a fifth of its value since news broke that it, Kia
and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis had bid $10
billion for a new headquarters site in Seoul's high-end Gangnam
district, more than triple the appraisal amount.
Kia Motors climbed 2 percent and is about 6 percent off the
level seen before the Sept. 18 news of the property bid.
Hyundai said it would buy back 449 billion won worth of
common and preferred shares, while Kia also said it would
repurchase stock worth 220.9 billion won. Both buybacks are
equivalent to 1 percent of the automakers' outstanding shares.
The share repurchase programs, which will be completed by
Feb. 11, aim "to enhance shareholder value by stabilizing share
prices," the companies said in separate regulatory filings.
While buyback plans earmarked for rewarding employees are
not uncommon, Hyundai's only other buyback aimed at rewarding
shareholders was in 2005, regulatory filings show.
Kia also said on Tuesday that company president Park Han-woo
would become co-CEO. Hank Lee is the other CEO. The company did
not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reason
for the promotion.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)