SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday said it plans to fine Hyundai Motor Co for overstating the fuel economy of its Santa Fe sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The fine would come though the industry ministry offered its own test results showing the mileage claims for the Santa Fe were not false.

In a similar case, Hyundai and Kia said in late 2012 that they overstated the fuel economy of about 900,000 vehicles in the United States, including the Santa Fe.

The admission was followed by a series of customer lawsuits in the United States, which led to a settlement proposal worth up to $395 million late last year.

