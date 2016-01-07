(Add exec comments, details on mileage)
SEOUL Jan 7 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
on Thursday unveiled its first dedicated
gasoline-electric vehicle, becoming one of a handful of
automakers to challenge Toyota Motor's Prius as low oil
prices weigh on demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
Hyundai Motor Senior Vice President Lee Ki-sang said
automakers had no choice but to boost green car sales to meet
stringent emissions regulations, despite slackening demand as
low petrol prices spur the market for gas-guzzling vehicles.
"Oil prices could reduce hybrid car sales. But this is the
way we have to go," Lee told reporters.
Hyundai said the compact car, named the IONIQ, achieved fuel
economy of 22.4 kms per litre, or 52.7 miles per gallon, in
Korea. It would be rolled out in mid-January in its home market
at a starting price of about 22.9 million won ($19,145).
The latest Prius has not been launched in Korea, but Lee
said the IONIQ would beat it for fuel economy in the United
States and South Korea.
Gasoline-hybrid car market leader Toyota last month trimmed
its global sales target for the new Prius to 300,000-350,000 as
lower petrol prices hurt demand.
Hyundai has so far launched hybrid variants of their
existing models like the Sonata and the Azera, but the 1.6-litre
IONIQ is the first hybrid-exclusive car it has made from
scratch.
It is also the first car to offer three electrified
versions, including plug-in hybrid and full-electric. Hyundai
plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version late this year after
rolling out a pure electric version.
Affiliate Kia Motors also plans to launch its
first hybrid-dedicated model this year. ($1 = 1,196.1000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)