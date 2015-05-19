UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL May 19 Hyundai Motor Group's chairman said on Tuesday that it is considering building a new factory in India, according to Yonhap.
"We are reviewing it," M.K. Chung said when asked, after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Korean capital, according to the news agency.
Hyundai Motor Co, India's second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki, has two factories in Chennai in southern India, with an annual capacity of 680,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.