NEW DELHI Oct 4 A local unit of Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co will recall 7,657 cars sold in India to inspect "clutch cable fouling with battery cable", the company said in a statement via email on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor India will recall its small car, called Eon, manufactured in January 2015, and replace the battery cable if damaged, the company said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)