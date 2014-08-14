SEOUL Aug 14 Hyundai Motor's heir apparent and vice chairman, Chung Eui-sun, sold a 30 percent stake in its advertising affiliate, Innocean, for 300 billion Korean won ($293.63 million), Innocean said in regulatory filing on Thursday.

Innocean did not say who bought the stake in the Aug. 7 deal, which reduced Chung's stake from 40 percent to 10 percent.

(1 US dollar = 1,021.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)