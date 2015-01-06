SEOUL Jan 6 Hyundai Motor Group, whose key units include Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors , said on Tuesday it plans to invest a total of 80.7 trillion Korean won ($73.20 billion) in building/expanding factories, constructing its new headquarters and other areas by 2018.

Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate, said in a statement that it planned a capital expenditure of 49.1 trillion won and research and development spending of 31.6 trillion won by 2018. ($1 = 1,102.5000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)