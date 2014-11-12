UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Nov 12 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp said on Wednesday they plan to more than triple their range of environmentally friendly vehicles by 2020.
The South Korean duo said it plans to boost the number to "at least" 22 vehicles in 2020, from the current 7. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources