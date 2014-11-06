SEOUL Nov 6 Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said on Thursday they aim to lift the average fuel economy of their vehicles by 25 percent by 2020 to meet emissions regulations in the United States and Europe.

In a statement, the South Korean automakers said they would develop next-generation engines and transmission, decrease the weight of key models and expand its line-up of environmentally friendly vehicles to reach the target.

On Monday, the companies said they would pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings in what officials said was the biggest settlement of its kind. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)