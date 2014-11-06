(Add company comments, details)
SEOUL Nov 6 Hyundai Motor and its
affiliate Kia Motors said on Thursday they aim to
raise the average fuel economy of their vehicles by 25 percent
by 2020 to meet emissions regulations in South Korea, the United
States and Europe.
The announcement came after the South Korean duo on Monday
agreed to pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S. government
for overstating fuel economy ratings.
At home, they have also struggled to fend off imported
rivals which have surged in popularity thanks to their
fuel-efficient, diesel-powered engines.
In a statement, the South Korean automakers said they would
develop next-generation engines and transmissions, reduce the
weight of key models and expand their line-up of environmentally
friendly vehicles to reach the target.
"In the first half of this year, group chairman Chung
Mong-koo ordered to secure world-leading competitiveness in fuel
economy by 2020," Hyundai said in a statement.
Hyundai and Kia, which share key components, said they will
replace 70 percent of their 10 gasoline and diesel engines with
next-generation engines, while expanding the use of
turbo-charged gasoline engines.
They also will develop more advanced transmissions.
The companies, which have steelmaking affiliate Hyundai
Steel, said they will also expand use of advanced,
high-strength steel to make vehicles lighter.
Hyundai and Kia, which together rank fifth in global vehicle
sales, plan to launch a compact, hybrid-dedicated vehicle and
the plug-in hybrid version of the Sonata sedan next year as part
of efforts to beef up its eco-friendly cars.
