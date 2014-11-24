SEOUL Nov 24 Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on Monday raised their target for 2014 global sales to at least 8 million vehicles on a better-than-expected performance in emerging markets and China.

The automakers had earlier set a global sales target of 7.86 million vehicles for this year.

The South Korean duo, which together ranks fifth in global vehicles sales, said in a statement the 8 million vehicle target would be a 6 percent increase from last year's sales.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)