UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Nov 24 Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on Monday raised their target for 2014 global sales to at least 8 million vehicles on a better-than-expected performance in emerging markets and China.
The automakers had earlier set a global sales target of 7.86 million vehicles for this year.
The South Korean duo, which together ranks fifth in global vehicles sales, said in a statement the 8 million vehicle target would be a 6 percent increase from last year's sales.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources