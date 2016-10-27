Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will pay $41.2 million to resolve a long running investigation by 33 U.S. states over the automakers' 2012 mileage restatements, state attorney generals said Thursday.
In 2014, the automakers were hit with $350 million in penalties by the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings. Under the accord, which involved the sale of 1.2 million cars and SUVs, the car firms paid a $100 million penalty, spent around $50 million to prevent future violations and forfeited emissions credits estimated to be worth more than $200 million. That settlement was on top of $395 million the automakers agreed to pay in 2013 to resolve claims from the owners of the vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.