SEOUL Jan 4 Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors aim to sell 8.13 million vehicles globally in 2016, the South Korean duo said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor is targeting 2016 global sales of 5.01 million vehicles, while Kia Motors sets its 2016 sales goal at 3.12 million vehicles.

They did not immediately announce their 2015 sales results. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)