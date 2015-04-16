By Hyunjoo Jin
| SEOUL, April 17
SEOUL, April 17 In a bid to curb rising domestic
labour costs, Hyundai Motor Co is seeking to base
wages on merit not seniority in an overhaul of a decades-old
salary system that puts the South Korean firm on a collision
course with its activist union.
South Korea is the world's fastest ageing major economy, and
high labour costs are eroding its manufacturers' competitive
edge as economic growth slows.
If Hyundai Motor, one of South Korea's biggest employers,
succeeds in revamping its pay structure, other companies are
likely to follow suit. That will accelerate a move away from a
wage system still prevalent in South Korea and which is a legacy
of years of heady economic growth and a culture that reveres
seniority.
"Our wages have reached a critical limit as a manufacturing
company," Hyundai Chief Executive Yoon Gap-han said in a letter
to workers proposing the change, which was seen by Reuters. "I
am concerned that Hyundai may face a situation where it is
impossible to produce vehicles at domestic factories anymore."
Hyundai Motor is the flagship company of South Korea's
second largest conglomerate, and one of its most influential.
Its long-serving workers in Korea earn nearly twice as much as
junior workers doing similar work, a company spokesman said, and
overall, they are paid more than their colleagues elsewhere,
including in the United States.
The restructuring proposal would not reduce current wages or
result in immediate cost savings, the company said, declining to
say how much savings it was targeting. Experts, however, said it
would control future wage costs as workers age and the company's
growth slows. The average age of Hyundai's unionised workers in
South Korea is 45.5 years.
"But it will take an enormous time to reach an agreement," a
Hyundai Motor executive said, declining to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
Hyundai Motor employs 65,000 people in South Korea, most of
them union members.
While more Korean companies are basing pay on merit, the
majority still use a seniority based wage structure or a
combination of both.
Among Hyundai's main Asian rivals, Japan's Nissan Motor Co
introduced a performance-based pay system under CEO
Carlos Ghosn, who has been at the helm since 1999.
'WISHFUL THINKING'
Hyundai's union, which has gone on strike over wage talks
during all but four of the last 27 years, has already rejected
the wage proposal, setting the stage for what is likely to be an
acrimonious round of annual pay negotiations this summer.
A union spokesman said it would only consider the proposal
if the company agrees to include regular bonuses in base wages,
a change management said would lead to even higher costs.
"The company will face strong headwinds should it not change
its position," said union leader Lee Kyung-hoon.
Hyundai's seven factories in South Korea, five of which
comprise the world's biggest car making complex in Ulsan,
account for almost 40 percent of its total output. It also has
plants in seven other countries including Brazil and China.
While the company does not disclose its labour costs by
country, Daiwa Securities estimates the hourly labour cost at
Hyundai's domestic factories was 24,778 won ($23) per worker in
2012, triple the 7,711 won for its China plants and above the
21,422 won average for its U.S. plant.
"Senior people have served the company for a long time so
they deserve to get more," said a union painter who has worked
at the automaker for five years and declined to be named because
of the sensitivity of the matter.
Despite rising labour costs, Hyundai has never cut domestic
production capacity. Doing so would sour relations with a
government keen to maintain employment and exports. However,
Hyundai and its sister company Kia Motors have not
opened a new factory in South Korea since 1996.
"I don't see any signs that labour relations will stabilise
this year," said Park Tae-ju, a former advisor to Hyundai and an
expert on labour issues. "The wage proposal is just wishful
thinking."
($1=1,088 won)
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chang-Ran Kim in
TOKYO; Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)