DETROIT Dec 9 Hyundai Motor Co is
recalling 42,925 sedans in the United States due to potentially
faulty brake lights, according to documents filed with U.S.
safety regulators.
Hyundai is recalling certain 2009-2011 Genesis and 2011
Equus sedans because a circuit failure may lead to the brake
lights not illuminating, according to documents filed with the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could
increase the risk of a rear-end crash as a following vehicle
might not recognize the car ahead was slowing or stopping.
Hyundai said in the NHTSA documents that there were no
reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.
Dealers will replace the circuit at no cost, according to
the NHTSA documents. The automaker will begin notifying owners
during the first quarter of 2015, according to the NHTSA
documents.
