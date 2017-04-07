SEOUL, April 7 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp plan to recall 171,348 vehicles in South Korea because of an engine defect that is likely to "hamper safe driving," the transport ministry said on Friday.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata, Grandeur sedans and Kia's K5, K7 and Sportage models equipped with a 2-liter or 2.4-liter Theta 2 gasoline engine produced before August 2013.

The ministry said metal debris in crankshafts could cause engine damage, leading to possible engine stalling.

Hyundai will replace a defective engine with a new one after inspection. The recall will start on May 22. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Randy Fabi)